I am writing on Cathy Williford’s response Jan. 14 to an earlier letter. She resents insinuations all Democrats are arrogant, unvirtuous, untruthful and unintelligent. But isn’t that the way that the Dem elites look down on us “deplorables”?
She laments the trillions in debt run up by Donald Trump but forgets the debt rose from $9 trillion to $18 trillion under Barack Obama.
Trump may have paid some women to keep quiet but Bill Clinton was accused of multiple rapes. Candidate Michael Bloomberg has non-disclosure agreements with many women.
She says “Trump leaves behind a trail of broken promises.” I think he has done a pretty good job of keeping them. Unlike Obama, he never promised “if you like your doctor you can keep your doctor.”
Killing the Iranian general responsible for terrorism and many American lives was a public service. It was possibly as great or greater service than killing Osama bin Laden.
She denies that Democrats did not accept Trump’s election but of course they didn’t. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) started plotting impeachment on election night.
Democrats don’t “accept corruption and incompetence” yet, they accepted Hillary, Obama, Biden, Burisma, Benghazi, Fast and Furious, e-mail gate, Uranium 1, Clinton Foundation (pay to play), and the politicization of the IRS, FBI and Justice Department.
I encourage her to spend more time researching “the truth” and remember Democrats also live in glass houses.
However, I must admit, I don’t like President Trump’s tweets any more than she does.
J. Brown
Temple