It is common sense that the U.S. Constitution and not the coronavirus should determine how Americans should behave ... “we the people” are seeing the government become the master instead of the servant it is supposed to be.
Some people believe that the Constitution is not worth the paper it is written on. Federal, state and local government officials have used COVID-19 as an excuse to restrict certain freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution.
Scientists have warned us of the danger posed by an unseen enemy we face. They also identified some of the steps we should take to overcome COVID-19.
I am confident that a free people will make America great again. It will be great again if it follows the Constitution and governs with the values outlined in the Bible. On Nov. 3, “we the people” have the opportunity to decide the type of government we want: either constitutional with personal responsibility and freedom or a nanny state with higher taxes and governmental control.
Amos E. Martinez
Temple