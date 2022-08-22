The ultra-conservative Supreme Court justices consider themselves “originalists” — a concept that the Constitution must be interpreted on the original understanding when it was written.
The wall of separation between government and religion has been torn down by recent SCOTUS rulings. It is apparent that these “originalists” have no concept or understanding of what the founding fathers actually thought. Washington rarely attended church. He did not take communion and the Right Rev. William White wrote “no degree of recollection will bring to my mind any fact which would prove General Washington to have been a believer in the Christian revelation.”
Washington promised “that no one would be more zealous than myself to establish effectual barriers against the horrors of spiritual tyranny.” Washington refused to have a priest at his deathbed.
James Madison wrote “… that religion and government will both exist in greater purity, the less they are mixed together.”
Thomas Jefferson wrote, “I contemplate with sovereign reverence that act of the whole American people which declared that their legislature should ‘make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,’ thus building a wall of separation between church and state.”
The Treaty of Tripoli, signed by President John Adams with full consent of the Senate in 1797 states, “the government of the United States of America is not, in any sense, founded on the Christian religion.”
These conservative SCOTUS “originalists” are nothing of the sort. They cannot assert evidence where none exists and therefore their ruling is in fact, purely political.
Randy Broussard
Belton