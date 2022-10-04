Belton Independent School District board President Jeff Norwood said in the Sept. 22 Telegram article, “We had two bond propositions and the main one for this school overwhelmingly passed and I’m very proud of that. That means that our community does support the great schools that we have.”
I will not go so far to say Norwood is a liar, but I will say he and the school have told some tall tales. A vote of 2,844 to 2,803 is not an overwhelming pass that demonstrates community support.
This is not the first misleading communication. In the Aug. 23 school board meeting they said we have a 2-cent per $100 valuation tax cut even though trustee Ty Taggart was forced to read there was a 19% increase. Government legislation requires the board to read that because it’s a fact taxes actually went up 19%. Yet the school leads you to believe they lowered taxes.
In a video Sept. 1 Norwood says there are only seven books and only one school. Norwood is wrong, in reality over 122 books were identified as sexually explicit and age inappropriate and some are in all school libraries. The new book policy places an impossible burden on parents to eliminate sexually explicit and age inappropriate books.
The policy is a bureaucratic process that serves to silence the community rather than solve the problem. Sexually explicit and age inappropriate books should never be there to begin with. The community at large does not support the great things this school board does because it’s counterbalanced by subterfuge.
Gregory Daniel
Belton