Just one more time. Most of us will utter or hear those words during the course our lives when we say we wish we had just one more chance to share a thought or feeling with someone in our life.
We very often don’t know when the last time for something is happening. Rarely does the “last time” announce itself ahead of time with a clear loud voice.
We think there’ll always be a next time — another time, another opportunity down the road. But one day, something happens to change things forever and we realize there will not be a “next time.”
Our lives today are so challenging and so complex and filled with many perils and concerns we have to navigate. Our lives are special but at the same time so fragile. It doesn’t take much to face a life-altering decision or just experience some unforeseen circumstance that will change things forever.
We cannot live in fear but guided by the realization that every day is a gift given to us to be appreciated and cherished. What is on our mind and in our hearts that we’ve never said out loud that we need to say?
What are things we need to tell others that they really need to hear?
What are the questions we’ve never taken the time to ask?
What are things others long to feel from us? Regret is an awful thing, but it is avoidable. We should not have to regret what we neglected to say or do. At any moment, a door might close permanently. But today is right here. And the best way to live is in the right now.
Don Cillo
Temple