Watching some of the old space shuttle videos made me think about how lost we’ve become. Two of our greatest achievements at the time were lost: Challenger and Columbia.
Souls who saw something more than earthly desires. The best of humanity. We don’t hear about them like we should.
Tribalism has infected the very thing we hold dear — freedom.
A patriot doesn’t go around claiming they are one. You just do what is right, even something as simple as holding a door open for an elder.
So for the bravest of us that kept looking to the stars and never asked to always be remembered, your ultimate sacrifice will not be forgotten. Maybe some of us could learn a lesson in how to put others before party or politics.
And it’s OK, you aren’t always the center of the universe. There is something bigger than the individual. The chance to grow beyond our base instinct to be us vs. them. To the souls on the shuttles, some of us have not forgotten. May your journey through the heavens be full of adventure and wonder.
Kyle Fino
Temple