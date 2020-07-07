Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her counterparts moved the Democratic Party so far to the left that it is not recognizable. They have pulled Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden into the camp with them.
The left never criticizes the looting, marching or of burning the U.S. flag and people’s properties. Nor do they mention rioting and taking down and destroying historical monuments. They and the liberal media say they were just expressing their freedom of speech. The media makes them look like heroes rather than the thugs they really are.
Seattle: Thugs run off the police from their own precincts; the mayor’s answer is: “DEFUND THE POLICE.”
After weeks of rioting by thousands of thugs, they have not lost one day of work because they are probably in some kind of government assistance. Most likely, they do not pay any taxes or contribute anything to our country or have a job.
Los Angeles, New York and other controlled cities have the similar record.
If Biden is elected president, he would not be the one in charge of the country. It would be run by AOC and the three other left-wing politicians who are leaning toward socialism.
Is this the kind of country our people want their children and grandchildren to have in their future? America is the finest country on the planet, if not destroyed.
Voters should think long and hard when they go to the ballot box to cast their vote for the president of the USA.
L.N. Vogel
Temple