Doesn’t anybody use a dictionary anymore? Webster’s Dictionary lists the word “mandate” as an “official order or commission to do something.” It is a suggestion, not a law.
The word “law” is defined as “the system of rules which a particular country or community recognizes as regulating the actions of its members and which it may enforce by the imposition of penalties.” It is an obligation.
Nobody needs to comply with a “mandate,” but a “law” must be followed. If Joe Biden or anybody else wants everybody to comply with any request, it must be made into a law.
That means running it through the House and the Congress as well as the Supreme Court. Then, he can sign it into law.
Alan Love
Cameron