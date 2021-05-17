We are saddened to learn that Dr. Amanda Robinson-Chadwell is leaving her post as Bell County Public Health Director. We will miss her deeply.
We wish to express our gratitude to Dr. Chadwell and the Temple Daily Telegram for publishing so faithfully a daily update on COVID-19. In our darkest moments this was the only news available.
The established health community was in lockdown and gave no updated information, only appointing a robot to give us the same old message day after day and week after week.
We thank Dr. Chadwell for showing perception of the peoples’ needs and giving such efficient leadership. She touched the lives of many.
Denise R. Bains
Temple