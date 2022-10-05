We’ve been inundated recently with politicians blaming each other for the situation at the border. A favorite target is whomever happens to be sitting in the Oval Office. Either they’re doing too much, or they’re not doing enough. I recall that both lawmaking and the budget are, spelled out in our Constitution, functions of Congress. The solutions are going to require both new laws and adequate money to enforce them.
It seems to me that rather than railing at the president, whoever it is at the time, it might be more productive for our governors to hit the trail to Washington and do some personal lobbying with their senators and representatives. It might be more productive for our senators and representatives to sit down together and find a way out of the mess we’re in. It might be more productive for our citizens to regularly and consistently demand that the people we elect to lead do just that — lead. Work together to solve problems rather than just shooting fire arrows back and forth across the aisle.
We hear a lot from both sides about what the Framers of our Constitution intended. I’m not a Constitutional scholar, so I can’t speak knowledgeably about that. But I’ve read enough history to know that what they did intend was for government to work for the people, not that it be held hostage to political ideologies and personal ambition.
The Rev. Glennda Hardin
Belton