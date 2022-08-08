The article on Wednesday titled “Army veteran gets 18 months in military theft case” made my blood boil!
For a $2.1 million theft, the person will have to pay restitution of $1.3 million at $25/quarter while in prison and $250/month once released, which will take more than 400 years to repay. The restitution of $1.3 million is absolutely absurd.
Wish I could get a loan like that. There is no mention of this person’s rank or length of service but judging from her age, she could have a few years of service. Also, no mention of a dishonorable discharge. Her life is ruined.
I don’t buy the story that the reason for the theft was to provide for her two children. The Army has programs to assist in a situation like this. Did she seek help? Apparently not!
This person took the opportunity to make some quick cash and got caught. Great work by the Army investigative team. I am a Veteran and a retired VA employee and this type activity does not sit well with me. Think I’ll go check my blood pressure!
Wayne Heugatter
Belton