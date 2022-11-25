President Joe Biden is guilty of many disastrous policies, and he’s demented, incompetent and a serial liar. Included in his lies about inflation (“inflation is flat now”) — it’s still over 8% and possibly will get worse in coming months. Typical retirement funds lost 10-20% of their value during Biden’s term.
His and Harris’ lies about the border — “the border is closed” — 4 million illegals crossed the border since Biden took office. If this continues, their intentional policy of open borders will eventually let in 10-12 million people. This equals New York City!
Moreover, 78 known terrorists or persons on terrorist watch lists have been caught at the border this year! What about those who aren’t caught? Also fentanyl, which is shipped to Mexico from China and smuggled into the U.S., along with the illegals, is now the leading cause of death of persons between the ages of 18 and 45!
Under Biden, there have been dramatic increase in crime rates. For example, 100 pregnancy help centers have been burned or vandalized by leftists and numerous downtown areas were burned in 2020 riots, none of which were prosecuted. Also, major cities (more than 250,000 people) have seen murder rates increase by 33%.
We now know the FBI worked to bury that crackhead Hunter Biden’s laptop scandal just prior to the 2020 election, possibly changing the election outcome, and the monstrous hoax/lie that the Democrats, perpetrated against President Trump, which led to his being impeached in the House.
In summary, Democrats are liars and their policies are endangering the lives of most Americans.
Jack Watson
Temple