Thank you for printing “Let’s Do Our Part” where it can be seen and read every day in the Telegram. (Unfortunately, some people do not think these rules apply to themselves, but only to others.)
The life you save or prevent from getting COVID-19, may be your own just by following these three suggestions.
Thank you, Lois Bland, for your letter of Nov. 29, and the article by the minister of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple, the Rev. Ron Milne, on Saturday, Nov. 28., for their true insight of socialism that our new president Harris — oops, Biden — believes in.
Granted, I’m not happy about President Trump not wearing a mask, not social distancing, etc. But how many of you who don’t follow the three simple safety measures have made someone sick with COVID or even caused someone’s death without knowing it?
Please continue to print “Let’s Do Our Part.”
Martha Merath
Temple