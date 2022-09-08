The Sept. 6 article titled “During Robb shooting, 16 fourth-graders waited a hour with wounded teacher” during the Uvalde school shooting was very heart-breaking but also inspiring.
As a former teacher, I could identify with the wounded teacher who cared more about her students’ welfare than her own. The botched police response was terrible, but fortunately she recovered enough to spend time with her students during an end-of-year party.
Her comment was so touching: “God was with us that day. We always talked about being kind. They took care of each other. They took care of me.”
Hopefully school personnel will find ways to secure schools so that no tragedy like this can ever occur again.
Dr. Karen Clemons
Belton