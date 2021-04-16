Nancy Glasscock did a good job covering all the mass killings in the United States but she was wrong on a few important facts.
The first one is her statement that Republicans don’t care about the safety of our children. This remark explains a lot. Democrats who think like her, and there are many, is why the two parties can’t work together. All I ever see is finger pointing from Democrats. I believe the Republicans care more about our children than any Democrat in office. Think about it. The Democrats don’t even want our children to get an education. That way they have more control over the children.
The second one was when she stated, “We are not taking away your guns, but you can’t argue the fact that your guns are killing our kids.” Wrong again!! My guns are not killing anyone, especially children, but they are here to protect my family’s safety.
They can take away people’s right to own guns but they will never take them out of the hands of evil or sick people.
She thinks it’s bad now, wait until the cartel and drug lords enter into the United States. Thanks to her president they will have free rein to drug and kill our children or anyone else that gets in their way.
She is on the verge of losing her freedom. I hope she is happy about that.
Lois Bland
Temple