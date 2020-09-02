At the outset let me say that I love the Temple Daily Telegram and consider it a privilege to read it on a daily basis. However, I do think it is time to stop making COVID-19 the daily headline and major story.
The constant narrative continues to make many people fearful, anxious and on edge when the statistics now are pretty much the same as any ordinary flu season. Most people are trying to return to some semblance of normality, and the constant emphasis regarding COVID does not help that process.
By all means report the statistics, but please not on the front page.
Judy Hudson
Belton