Temple Public Library is no longer a safe place to take your children or families.
They have books on their shelves that are so inappropriate that I will spare you from the sexually graphic details. No monitoring is being done to prevent any underage child from getting hold of these materials.
We once had morals, boundaries and decency laws that kept our innocent children from being exposed to these materials. After attempts to reason with the library director, mayor and City Council, the books will not be removed. Temple Public Library has covered itself with policies that grant them the rights to house these books.
I never thought I would see the day when people who were given these positions would choose perverted and vile books over the wellbeing of the children in our own community. I refuse to ever go back to the library again. Also I won’t ever donate any more books to Temple Public Library for their yearly books sales.
A few years ago we spoke to them about LGBTQ materials that were displayed in the children’s section. The small children. I cut up my library card and might set it on fire. I’m boycotting Temple Public Library.
Marcie Anderson
Temple