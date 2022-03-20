The subject of transgender has been in the news lately so I thought I should look into it. All I could find is that scientific research, medical findings, and biblical teaching all indicate that there are only two genders in the human race.
People with a good mind accept the creation of a male or female. When a baby is born it is either a boy or a girl as determined by God. If God made a mistake in assigning gender then it is up to Him to make the correction as man does not have the authority to make the change.
When God made man, He did not make robots; instead He gave man the ability to choose to obey Him or obey the deception and lies of the evil one.
As far as I know, everyone knows God is love. He loves everyone including transgenders. He loves transgenders but He hates what they do. The evil one roams around the world seeking whom He can deceive into believing the big lie. He knows that young children are very likely to fall for his lies and become transgenders.
For information on the big lie read Genesis 1:3. We live in a world where men including the president and other heads of state lie. Truth sets men free to follow Jesus who came to save the world, not to condemn it.
Amos E. Martinez
Temple