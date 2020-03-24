I want to recognize our local White Knights. I am not referring to our courageous medical and first responder personnel but rather I would like to recognize the men and women serving on the front lines in our local grocery stores.
During this COVID-19 pandemic other residents are required to stay home from work, practice social distancing and other forms of isolation while you are out manning the public front lines everyday with no personal protective equipment in order to keep our shelves stocked with food and other necessary supplies so others may continue to enjoy a semblance of normal everyday life.
I applaud your dedication, recognize the potential health risk each of you face and thank you for remaining at your post during these challenging times.
Dennis Graham
Temple