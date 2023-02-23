Injustice is not the standard.
Nelson Mandela said that no one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin, background, or religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.
The circumstances surrounding Michael Dean’s death and the acquittal of the police officer responsible for his demise are indicative of a justice system that doesn’t value black life. The verdict is reminiscent of how black people relied upon a justice system that historically did not treat them fairly and elevates value of police officers. The facts surrounding the arrest of Mr. Marvin Guy are indicative of this.
Thursday’s protest offered a litmus test for how the demand for justice is an inconvenience for most of the community leaders of Bell County. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere is a quote that speaks to the urgency of correcting this travesty of justice before it becomes the standard and the reality we must address as a community.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. reminds us that the arc of the moral universe is long and bent toward justice. We cannot be satisfied with this level of injustice in Bell County. Standing up for injustice cannot be inconvenient; it must be necessary. Achieving this first requires values of care and compassion and a willingness to change the current system.
Philemon Brown
Harker Heights