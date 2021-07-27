In the past weeks I’ve noticed two of our local family owned restaurants have gone out of business.
First was one of my top picks for weekday lunch, the Cotton Café in Rogers. Then a great barbecue hangout in business for 45 years in Cyclone. I had just been there the last Saturday and bought two pounds of moist, mouth-watering brisket for sandwiches.
It was so sad to lose two great family run businesses back to back. Fast food can’t offer you the friendships lost and memories made by these great hard-working owners and local employees!
Sherrie Hall
Burlington