“Give me liberty or give me death” declared the flag waving over the group gathered at the Belton courthouse. They collected signatures to protect a Confederate soldier statue outside the courthouse, with the words “To Our Confederate Heroes” inscribed on it. But is this really just a statue celebrating heroes?
It was erected in 1916, 51 years after the Civil War, by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, during a time of racial segregation, proliferation of Jim Crow laws, and brutal lynchings. The Daughters of the Confederacy was not solely a historical preservation organization, they praised the Ku Klux Klan, publishing books glorifying the violence perpetrated by the Klan and building monuments honoring them.
It is ironic that those protecting a monument to Confederate soldiers were holding a flag celebrating liberty, while the Confederacy was fighting against the liberation of enslaved people. White supremacy was the foundational principle of the Confederacy. Alexander Stephens, Confederate VP, stated: “Our new government is founded upon … the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery subordination to the superior race is his natural … condition.” In their “Declarations of Causes,” four Southern states delineate preservation of slavery as their reason for secession.
Confederate soldiers fought to uphold slavery. In honoring them as heroes, we defend slavery and white supremacy. We must see the context of these statues, accept our history, and move forward to a more just future. Confederate monuments do not deserve a place of honor near halls of justice.
Natasha Smith
Belton