I am very frustrated and confused about the COVID vaccine. Whenever I send a MyChart message to my primary physician, the nurse replies that Baylor Scott & White is going down a list of which patients are the most vulnerable as far as age and health status. It’s been three months since that response.
The Baylor Scott & White CDM pharmacy had a recording that they currently do not have the vaccine. What? No vaccine? Does BSW actually have the vaccine to administer? This is a top 100 hospital. Why is it taking so long?
I have healthy friends in Dallas, Fort Worth and other states who have already received their vaccines. They were not on a waiting list. Some went to their local pharmacy and got their vaccine right away. I have an autoimmune disease at age 62. I have no antibodies to help fight off infections. If I get COVID, it will surely be the end of me.
I am on a list at the Health Department too (supposedly). I called the Bell County Health Department and get transferred and never get a straight answer or even a confirmation that I am on their list. I realize there are others much worse than myself, and they certainly need the vaccine. I just do not understand why it is taking so long.
Holly Knecht
Little River-Academy