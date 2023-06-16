Betsi Chamlee asked a very fair question in her June 13 letter about more gun control.
I would like to respond with opinions I have heard. One idea is that there are enough laws on the books but they are not being fully enforced. We usually hear about things “after the fact.” There is no way to measure how many crimes are prevented because of our law enforcement people (“officer presence”) from the local to the international level.
Yet there are those that want to get rid of them. Also, how many crimes are deterred or stopped by possible presence of citizens armed to defend themselves and others?
Another thing is history. Suppose King George had gun control in 1775. He could have confiscated all the colonist’s weapons if they were registered.
Remember Goliad? They had a cannon to defend their community but it was “registered” and Santa Ana knew right where to go to confiscate it. In the 1930s England was asking for the U.S. to send weapons to arm their citizens to ward off an invasion.
One more thing, there are plans to decrease or even discontinue oil and gas use in the future. Your car probably has a computer that can track where, when and how much you drive and it is already registered! Lol!
Royce Oliver
Temple