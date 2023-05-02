In 1929-1933 America was in a Depression … people struggled to find jobs, feed their families, lost their homes, businesses, and hope. Those born between 1900-1920, called the greatest generation, lived through the Great Depression and many fought in World War II.
World War II saw England meadows turned into air strips and air bases for war planes and crews. The US B-17 and B-24 bombers would depart from England to bomb in Europe and Germany. In August 1942 the 8th Air Force bombers began their bombing missions, suffering horrific losses. If they were able to fly 25 daylight missions over occupied Europe and Germany, the crew and plane returned to the U.S.
Only a few at that time were able to reach 25. Thankfully by March 1944 the P-51 Mustang fighters' engines were upgraded and the Red Tail fighters were able to escort and protect the bombers to Berlin and back.
May 17, 1943, the “Memphis Belle B-17 Flying Fortress Bomber” with her crew of 13 flew its 25th and final combat mission. The crew of Memphis Belle were Robert Morgan, pilot; James Verinis, co-pilot; Bob Hanson, radio operator; Cecil Scott, ball turret gunner; Vince Evans, bombardier; John Quinlan, tail turret gunner; Bill Winchell, Scott Miller and Harold Loch, waist gunners; Joe Glambrone, crew chief; Levi Dillon and Eugene Adkins, top turret gunners; and Charles Leighton, navigator.
What these young men faced is portrayed in the movie “Memphis Belle” allowing us a glimpse into how extremely difficult and heartbreaking their job was.
Surrounded by death and destruction these young men gave us life and liberty at a terrible price. Never forget them.
Sandy Killough
Rogers