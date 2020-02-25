Local elected officials failed to do due diligence before thoughtlessly calling for a May 2 bond election to raise our property tax.
I sent an email Feb. 13 to City Council members Susan Long, Judy Morales, Wendell Williams, Jessica Walker and Mayor Tim Davis about this position.
I told Council members I read in the Telegram about the $33 million parks and trails bond election. I am writing to encourage you to not support this proposal.
I spent just a couple of hours researching the topic.
The typical U.S. city park and recreation agency has 8.4 acres of park land for every 1,000 residents in their jurisdiction and 11 miles of walking trails (see pages 8 and 9 of www.nrpa.org/siteassets/nrpa-agency-performance-review.pdf). By comparison the city of Temple has 19.07 acres of park land for every 1,000 residents.
The city of Temple has 52 parks totaling 1,461 acres and 22 trails totaling 29.5 miles. For comparison purposes I selected five random Texas towns having roughly the same residential population as Temple. Here is what I found.
Bryan
• 7.7 acres of park land per 1,000 residents
• 36 parks, 700 acres
• 33 trails (miles not published)
Sugar Land
• 17.7 acres of park land per 1,000 residents
• 27 parks, 2100 acres
• 5 trails totaling 20 miles
Mission
• 2.45 acres of park
• 25 parks, 208.5 acres
• 4 trails totaling 9 miles
Flower Mound
• 12.88 acres of park land per 1,000 residents
• 55 parks, 980 acres
• 6 trails totaling 59 miles
Cedar Park
• 12.98 acres of park land per 1,000 residents
• 46 Parks, 1,000 acres
Dennis Graham
