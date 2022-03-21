In reply to Mr. Mike Perrier; I am a 100% “Trumpster,” and I look forward to the day President Trump returns to office, as he is the only person who can reverse the damage being done to this country.
Trump did not lie to us, he stood by his promises, he knows how to relate to foreign powers who would do us harm, we saw complete energy independence, he successfully protected our border, monumentally decreasing the flow of drugs, illegal entrance to our country while offering a path for the deserving to enter legally.
Trump loves this country, and took nothing from its citizens. He relates to the “common man” has worked beside them, embraced them and worked for the good of them and our country. He is not “self-serving” as are those currently in charge.
He didn’t send his sons around the world collecting millions for access. He did not plagiarize and cheat his way through college. He brags about his accomplishments, but he does not lie just because he can.
A great orator he is not, but many are duped by empty words. This country is in great peril at the hands of those currently in charge. It’s perplexing the hate for Trump is so strong the haters seem unaware the devastation currently being wrought upon us.
My generation were taught the perils that could destroy us. It’s happening right now. Trump is a victim of every low-life trick the haters have put upon him. He has survived them all. I am a Trumpster who witnessed a rigged election. Nothing is too low for the haters.
Sarah Kreimeyer
Temple