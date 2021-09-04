September 11, 2001, is undoubtedly the darkest day, at least of this century, for the United States of America. Aug. 26, 2021, is now the second darkest day of this century for the United States of America.
The big difference is that the latter day did not have to happen!
The bloodshed on this day is on the hands of one individual, Joe Biden. He clearly put America into the hands of terrorists.
How did the most powerful country in the world get to such a low point in our history? I don’t think words can describe the shame, humiliation and embarrassment that Biden has inflicted on our country.
How did 81 million voters get this so wrong?
God bless America. God bless the 13 heroes who Biden allowed to die on Aug. 26, 2021. God bless the 18 heroes that Biden allowed to be wounded and maimed on Aug. 26, 2021.
God bless all of our troops that they may survive Biden’s remaining time in office. God bless the thousands of U.S. citizens and Afghan partners being left behind, by this spineless coward, to be slaughtered by the same terrorists he used as his allies.
Clayton Pick
Temple