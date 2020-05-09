Kudos to David Blankemeier, I could not have written that any better. Mine would have been lots nastier. I am past tired of hearing about COVID-19.
If we lose a million people to COVID-19, it is nothing compared to the irreparable damage to our economy and way of life. Everybody is going to die. I am mid-60s, if I get COVID-19 and die, so what.
If nothing else, maybe this will enlighten GenX, Xennials and Millennials that you don’t have three, four, five kids and you don’t live paycheck to paycheck owing all you make. You don’t need brand new cars every three years or have to live in a $350,000 house.
These people are struggling the most and expecting Uncle Sam and the rest of us to bail them out because they are … (cannot say that word.) These people put themselves in their current position. A vast majority of deaths are attributable to what people do to their bodies (smoking, drinking, drugs, etc.).
Everybody at some point will have health concerns — don’t make them worse and then whine about it. Yes, I am one of the people who think the country should never have been shut down. You get COVID-19, you get over it (like guess probably 96 percent or more do) or you die. It is kind of survival of the fittest, like in the animal world.
Jack Hall
Belton