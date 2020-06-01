Today, I came upon some information most people apparently have not bothered to research. I visited the Mayo Clinic website regarding face masks, asking two questions: How much protection do face masks offer, and does any mask filter out exhaled contaminate.
For readers who may not have internet access, the short answers were these. The N95 mask filters out both large particles when the wearer inhales. When you exhale, unfiltered air is released. Once a mast gets wet, maybe from our exhalation, it begins to decrease in effectiveness in filtering any sort of respiratory particulate matter.
Please don’t use your mask for breathing out! Only breathe in!
Michael Bergman
Salado