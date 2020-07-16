This is in response to the letter from Mr. Blankemeier and all of his statistics on July 2. No, we are not all going to get COVID-19 at some point and it is a big deal that over 1,000 people have tested positive in Bell County.
Yes we all are going to die at some point, but I do not want to die from this terrible virus and I will isolate as much as possible.
You say only 10 percent of people that get this virus have been hospitalized. Do you not realize every time someone is hospitalized caregivers are putting their lives and their family’s lives in danger. No we do not need to panic, but we do not need to go to crowded bars or have a backyard party with 20 or more people. It’s very sad when you hear about a child dying, not to mention older individuals who had to suffer in death from COVID-19.
Every individual needs to use common sense. We can do our part by staying away from large crowds, wearing masks when we are around others (this shows respect to others), and remember to sanitize your hands. Pray the scientists have a vaccine soon so the world can return to normal.
Brenda Weston
Temple