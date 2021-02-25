When we count our blessings, the idea of sidewalks normally doesn’t come to mind. But for many of us, sidewalks can be a big blessing.
Sidewalks make all the difference between walking on wet grass or dangerous sloping ground when there are no pedestrian pathways for us to traverse. This has been most recently demonstrated in South Temple along 31st Street. For many decades, long stretches of this roadway going south from Marlandwood Road have lacked sidewalks despite this being a busy travel way for many walkers and bicyclists.
We’ve had to navigate overgrown trees, scratchy bushes, wet grass, dangerous curbing and other hazards as we made our way down to Waters Dairy Road and beyond. Sidewalks are a necessity as part of a town’s infrastructure.
Yet for many years, these essential walkways were not requirements for many developments and subdivisions by those authorities who oversaw such matters.
Temple and our region are growing quickly. People are moving here in great numbers. It is commendable that city planners now seem to have an understanding of the need to create a walkable community and make things easier to get around on foot or on a bicycle to travel in a less dangerous and more humane way.
Yes, sidewalks indeed are a blessing. And with more of us working and learning from home, our daily lives are becoming centered away from office buildings and big school houses and more in our neighborhoods. Making these streets and neighborhoods more livable is what responsible urban planning is all about. A big thanks to everyone involved in setting out those long beautiful stretches of walkable pathways. Who knew concrete could look so good.
Don Cillo
Temple