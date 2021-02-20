I would like to make one clarification. In my original letter I did not say President Donald Trump was the cause of COVID-19. To say otherwise is a outright lie.
Whether I am a Democrat or Republican is not the issue. The lame argument about riots in other cities is deflection. Any movement that turns violent loses credibility, at least in my eyes. My criticism was against Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. Josh Hawley, who are two enablers among many.
Try picking candidates who don’t sound like they are reading out of a mad libs book. Sorry about your bad luck.
Kyle Fino
Temple