A big thank you to our Temple firefighters for helping a senior citizen in a wheelchair.
I was shopping at our 25th and Adams HEB, a precious little senior was struggling to reach what she needed and three of our firefighters stepped up and helped her reach everything she needed. We should all be proud of our firefighters who help our city daily and were glad to help one of our senior citizens.
A big thank you for your courtesy shown to this lady.
Kindness to our elderly citizens is something we should all remember.
Alice Bowen
Temple