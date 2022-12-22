Is the Global Methodist Church anti-science?
The United Methodist Church has split over the issue of homosexuality. The UMC has maintained homosexuality is sinful. Its ministers are not to marry homosexual couples and or be acting homosexually themselves. However, many ministers are homosexual. The bishop of Colorado is lesbian and marries homosexual couples.
For about 25 years the Central Texas Conference of the UMC contracted with me to see ministers and their families in psychotherapy. I witnessed the struggle within the church on this issue. Several pastors had identity struggles, confronting the fact they were gay — “and what do I do now?” They had repressed their feelings and did all the “right things.” They had a wife (or husband) and children.
Some left the church; some were kicked out. Some continue to serve with “don’t ask, don’t tell.”
We know from science sexual orientation is often shaped in the developmental process, not a choice, and variations are wide. There are those who want to openly experiment with different lifestyles, but having a person in psychotherapy who has struggled with this issue, it became clear to me that the origin of these feelings lingered for many years in darkness.
First UMC in Temple voted to join the Global Methodist Church. The struggle between progressives and fundamentalists in that church has a long history. They apparently found a pastor to cheer on the change.
While the Christian church has contributed a multitude of good in the world, it has a long history of not sticking to Jesus’ teachings about love and acceptance. Now the church enters the culture wars of rejection and demonization.
Once again Christianity is involved in judgment instead of love, compassion and inclusiveness. Oppose violence, crime and poverty — not difference.
Warren Townsend
Kempner