I’m a mother, Registered Nurse and TISD graduate. I support the 2022 TISD Bond for many reasons, some of which I’d like to share.
As a TISD graduate, I recognize that my educational experiences have added value to my life and contributed to my overall success. Now, as a tax-paying homeowner, I choose to reinvest in my community to ensure that future Wildcats can receive high quality educational experiences in safe, up to date facilities.
As the time changes, our population in Temple continues to grow, and our schools must grow to keep pace — starting at the elementary level where some students are currently receiving their education in portables and eating lunches in crowded cafeterias. As a mother, I want my children to be safe and comfortable while learning, eating and playing.
Therefore, I support the addition of new classrooms, expansions/upgrades to existing structures, and playground upgrades with protection from the Texas sun. The new fine arts Elementary school will not only provide more classroom space, but also create an opportunity for students to experience fine arts at an early age.
I recognize the importance of providing those who serve our children with comfortable and safe working environments. The auxiliary service facility updates proposed are necessary to keep those who serve our children comfortable and safe.
I view an investment in our school district as an investment in our students and their future — an investment that will strengthen our community’s collective future.
That’s why I’ll vote yes and encourage others to do the same!
Terris Goodwin
Temple