The article “Miners hail rule to slow rise of black lung” in the Aug. 15 Telegram describes the problems coal miners still face 160 years after slavery was abolished, in which one in five tenured miners in Central Appalachia has the most disabling form of black lung.
They describe a 2010 mining disaster that killed 29 miners in which autopsies found 71% had black lung. Unfortunately, the federal government has done very little to improve the conditions these miners work under today.
After reading the conditions the coal miners had to work under that I quoted from two authors that wrote about it in 1892, I wonder if black slaves were given the choice of the plantations or the coal mines, which one would they pick? This not to lessen the impact of black slavery but heighten the conditions the white miners faced where immediate or short-term death hovered over them each and every day.
In response to my letter of Aug. 13 describing the life of coal miners by the Rev. Glennda Hardin in the Telegram, she apparently skipped the first and last paragraph failing to understand the reason I wrote it and went off on a tangent. I think it’s positive to have different opinions expressed in Letters to the Editor, but how did she have the audacity to demand that the Telegram censor my letter because it differed from her ideology?
I would like to suggest to her and half the country that they read the First Amendment in the U.S. Constitution so they can educate themselves on the right of freedom of speech and of the press.
Joseph Raub
Temple