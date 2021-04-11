April 6 my spouse, Teresita Roman, and myself reported to the Temple VA Hospital to get our COVID injections. We preregistered as they require and received an invitation by text. We did not have an appointment so we expected to wait. We traveled from Copperas Cove, arrived at about 8:30 a.m. and were standing elbow to elbow as there were no social distancing observed. We waited until 12:30 p.m.
I was accepted for vaccine but my spouse was denied because her Social Security number was not on file (which is weird because even illegal immigrants can get a COVID vaccine without one). Even though I was qualified I refused to get the vaccine. I was not going to get a vaccine and leave my wife unprotected as she is the person who does the purchases and errands, and is bound to be more exposed than me. I was simply told that I could go to Walmart or BS&W to get a vaccine. We simply left with no argument as it is pointless to argue. Their website policy (https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/#who-can-now-get-a-covid-19-vac) includes “spouses and surviving spouses” and caregivers of veterans.
We feel the nurse and the clerk did not make any effort.
I’m 55 with compromised health and honestly I’m having difficulty in getting the COVID vaccine.
Thank you for any help.
Eddie Roman
Copperas Cove