The price of goods of all kinds is skyrocketing. Each day, the money we have in our pocket buys less and less. With no relief in sight in the cost of gas and food and goods, we are all slowly bankrupting ourselves.
This forces us to do some serious questioning and reevaluating of purchases we make in our daily lives. Can I afford to buy this? Do we really need this? Do I really have to get in the car today? Should I buy this now because tomorrow it will be more expensive?
Will I find what I need in the stores in the coming weeks? Will we have enough money to go on vacation? Question after question.
We Americans are used to living a certain kind of lifestyle. That lifestyle is going away. We’ve grown accustomed to having plenty of goods available and not having to worry about big issues like international shipping and the fragility supply chain and the cost of diesel fuel for big-rigs who deliver our goods. But now we have to think about these issues and how they affect us.
There are many reasons why America is being downsized and remade in an image that our grandparents would not recognize. This transformation was not inevitable but a result of choices made by real people. Our generation is the lucky one to live through this redesign of America into a type of struggling land we used to see only in documentaries about faraway places.
This is all a reminder that our greatest resource is ourselves. We will have to rely on ourselves more and more going forward. Our response will be what really defines America.
Don Cillo
Temple