A recent letter to the editor said we all know about Critical Race Theory (CRT). The only thing that conservatives know about CRT is what Sean Hannity and Putin-loving Tucker Carlson tell them — lies and severely distorted.
That letter tries to impugn Emotional Social Learning (ESL) by telling you it is being taught by “progressive teachers.” The five tenets of ESL being taught are self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision-making — all skills we hope our children would learn.
What parent would not want their child to know how to make responsible decisions?
The letter falsely attempts to describe the Overton Window in terms of a left-moving political debate. The Overton Window is considered to be “the range of policies politically acceptable to the mainstream population at a given time.” For our children we all want the best education possible and the ways to achieve this goal can change over time; a good example of the Overton Window.
This is not left-wing or right-wing. The letter says that “the choice of words determines the debate.” The wacked-out GOP just described the Jan. 6 insurrection that attacked police and attempted to overthrow our government as “legitimate political discourse.” That letter is a perfect example where a person with little expertise, knowledge or ability assumes to have superior expertise or ability (known as the Dunning-Kruger Effect).
Larry Cowan
Temple