In response to Mr. Cowling’s question: When was the last time the U.S. provided food assistance to the world? The answer is the U.S. is constantly providing food assistance around the world.
In fact, after the Communist Revolution, Russia suffered an extreme famine. It was the U.S. that stepped in to provide relief to the starving Russians. Under the guidance of the American Relief Administration, over 300 Americans went to Russia and they employed tens of thousands of Russians to assist them in the distribution of the food aid.
About half of the money used for this program was tax dollars. The rest was raised by private charities. As a result, it is estimated 10 million Russians were saved from starvation.
After World War II, the U.S. sent billions of dollars in food aid around world to help the countries that had been devastated by the war. We not only fed our allies, we fed our enemies. In fact, our shipment of wheat to Japan helped refuel the demand for ramen in that country (something today’s college students can be grateful for).
Even today some Filipinos celebrate Christmas with a serving of Spam as a tribute to our food aid. We did not stop with food aid. The Marshall Plan helped rebuild the economies of Europe.
Today the U.S. is the world’s largest bilateral donor of international food assistance. It spends about $4 billion per year in international food relief. This does not include the funds raised by charities such as Feed the Children, CARE, the World Food Program, and others.
Ray Olson
Temple