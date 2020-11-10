Just believe in science, the experts say. I hear this statement often. Those who make it demonstrate profound ignorance. Science is just a series of practical methods that, when properly exercised using significant discipline, can help one better understand some particulars about the material world.
One does not “believe in science” like one believes in God. The methods practiced within the various fields of science are practiced by people — just regular people. They are not some special class of superhuman “objective truth seekers” immune to peer pressure and self-interest that impact and influ- ence the rest of us uninitiated folk. They can and do have corrupt or poorly informed motives that impact their results. Although technological fruit born through the practice of scientific methods has often resulted in spectacular advances, science does not have unique or exclusive access to truth.
The masks mandates, the quarantine of healthy people, and the economic shutdowns are, at best, misguided policies mandated by narrowly educated “experts” employed as “essential” workers with no real skin in the game. It shocks me to think how far we have wondered from a world I desire my children and grandchildren to inherit.
Enough of the foolishness already, take off your mask. You are an image bearer of God. Let your beautiful face reflect His image to the rest of us!
Mark Krejchi
Temple