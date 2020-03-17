A recent letter to the editor denigrated Democrats using the term “ineptocracy,” usually defined as “A system of government where the least capable to lead are elected by the least capable of producing, and where the members of society least likely to sustain themselves or succeed, are rewarded with goods and services paid for by the confiscated wealth of a diminishing number of producers.”
Inept Trump said that at one point we only had 15 coronavirus patients in the U.S. when there were at least 89.
Inept Trump said that the vaccine is coming along quickly. The experts say it is at least 1 year away. Trump blamed the South Carolina Democratic debate for the stock market crash. That debate took place two days after the stock market crashed. With more than 16,000 falsehoods under his belt, inept Trump has lost all credibility.
He has constantly disavowed intelligence and scientific facts that he calls the deep state. These are people who have served the government using intelligence and evidence-based scienceHe is responding to this potential health crisis like every other authoritarian regime. What he says is gospel true and threatens the media who he says is lying about him. He attacks anyone who has the audacity to disagree with him and he attacks people in government who try to help. This is the same Inept Trump who says windmills cause cancer and changes the path of a hurricane with a sharpie.
Gary Caraway
Salado