My neighbor Al, I hope you don’t mind me going public with this but, my heart tells me to tell others how great you are.
How? For years you put my paper in the door, rain or shine. I open that door and there it is my paper. I always say Thank You Al, and when I tell you sometime you always say in your kind voice, “I just want blessings From The Father GOD.” How precious is that.
Other things he helps me with are Christmas lights, there’s always light bulbs somewhere. He is a great neighbor and friend, and I adore his wife Diane. She is good to see about me.
I am blessed to have you next door. You sir are racking up those blessings From Our Great GOD.
Shirley Hatley
Temple