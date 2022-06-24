Dr. Matt Smith “... doth protest too much, methinks” was the impression I got from his tone defending the recent BISD bond issue.
I would as well considering how Belton advertised it to voters. He stated, “we consulted with our legal counsel” and no doubt that is true. They courted your vote with, “at the same rate” posted everywhere and were successful in passing the bond request by the slimmest of margins due to voter apathy and deceptive advertising. Speaking with many people, they interpreted that their taxes wouldn’t go higher, they were wrong.
They should have presented it like this. BISD passed a bond issue of $138 million about four years ago, and now added $173 million. They’ve retired almost $13 million of the previous bond issue, so the remaining balance is $125 million. Now if you owe $12,000 on a credit card and then add $17,000, it’s still “at the same rate” but does your payment remain the same? No it doesn’t, nor will your taxes. Although entirely legal, it deceived many voters. As a BISD graduate, this embarrassed me.
In an economy that’s plagued by rampant inflation, especially in food and gas prices due to insidious Democrat leadership in DC, families have had to cutback, but not BISD. When the recession hits and you feel angry, remember that you were deceived by the school board. Vote out every single one of them when they’re up for re-election. If you don’t, then you’re complicit in their deceit and granting them the trust they betrayed and no longer deserve.
Richard Lewis
Temple