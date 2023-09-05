PETA used AI to rewrite a “more appealing,” “cruelty-free Creation story.” The Bible says, “The LORD God made coats of skins and clothed” Adam and Eve after they sinned (Gen 3:21 KJV). In PETA’s Genesis, God uses “plant fibers” because “a loving God would never endorse” killing animals. (See Job 4:17; 40:2; Prov 30:5-6.)
Sin’s penalty is “death.” God’s “coats of skins” show forth His love and only way of salvation. An innocent substitute died for the guilty (Gen 2:17; Rom 6:23).
Divinely appointed Old Testament animal sacrifices prefigured the Lord Jesus Christ’s “one sacrifice for sins.” “Without shedding of blood is no” forgiveness for sins. Only “the precious blood of Christ,” the “slain” “Lamb of God” “without blemish,” satisfies God’s justice and “wrath” against sin. “God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son” to “die for sinners” (John 1:29; 3:16,36; 14:6; Rom 3:23-26; 5:8-9; 1 Pet 1:19; 3:18; Heb 9:22; 10:4-14)!
The “coats” foreshadowed the only “garment of salvation” acceptable to God. Christ “who knew no sin” was punished for our sins that “believing in Him” we might “have everlasting life,” “clothed” and “covered” in His “robe of (perfect) righteousness” (Isa 61:10; Jer 23:6; 2 Cor 5:21).
Adam and Eve’s “fig-leaf” “aprons” (vegan) represent man’s vain attempts to cover sin by religious activities, sacraments, good works. God declares “all our righteousnesses” “filthy rags.” Everyone trusting in them will be cast into Hell (Gen 3:7; Isa 64:6; Titus 3:4-6; Mat 22:11-14).
“Blessed is he whose transgression is forgiven, whose sin is covered” (Psa 32:1-2; 85:2; Rev 1:5-6; 5:12).
How are you dressed for eternity?
Michael W. Ellis
Belton