In response to Mr. or Mrs. Lois Bland: I never wrote or said President Biden was perfect. He has his faults, but let’s face facts that can’t be disputed. Ex-President Trump didn’t even want to do traditional, peaceful transition of presidential position to Biden even though he knew he lost!
Truth be told, ex-President Trump already had started debt ceiling problem spending trillions of taxpayers’ money on his beautiful wall! And on others projects too many to mention!
I’ve also written that both Democrats and Republicans can’t get along, bickering about everything instead of fixing or working on things that matter! All I say is let voters decide who they want our next president to be.
And yes, thank you Temple Daily Telegram, you print both sides. Freedom of speech is still alive and well.
Good day,
George P. Avila Sr.
Temple