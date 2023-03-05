Between President Joe Biden’s bumbling, stumbling leadership to placate and assure, the world sees false bravado.
We have threatened Russia and China, reduced our petroleum reserves and war materials, while laughably paying for sex changes and a nation-wide mandate to accept homosexual marriage. We will have given away our sovereignty to the World Health Organization if Biden gives carte blanche permission to control our health care.
Leaders no longer rely on a conscience of what is right or wrong.
Toxic waste from the Ohio train wreck will travel the Mississippi into the Gulf, affecting life forms. That same toxicity will be shipped to the Houston area for injection into the earth. From there, who knows where it will go …water tables, food supplies, harvest from the Gulf?
Our natural gas, oil and oil products are shipped overseas while we pay overly high prices. Tankers in the Gulf wait to enter safe harbor for fill up. Laden with fuel products and low in the water, they carefully pass through a fleet of others waiting their turn.
Seniors experience lack of medicine and food. Yet, Biden offers Ukrainian retirees our tax dollars to improve their standard of living.
Wake up America! Our social fabric is being torn apart with decrees and laws that create division and anger. Observe the showmanship on the evening news. Remember Biden’s remark in reply to questions asked? “I’m not supposed to talk about that.”
Who is pulling the strings? What are their goals?
America, think, read, investigate, find the truth! We are humanity’s last stronghold of freedom.
David F. Barrows
Temple