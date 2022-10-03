I applaud Mr. Lewis’s recent letter to Pam Neal relative her dislike and critique of Exxon. Apparently, Neal missed the part that Exxon provides good jobs and benefits for some 60,000-plus employees here in the USA.
Exxon also paid about $260 billion in taxes in 2020-2021. Those type of letters are generally from people that can find fault with anything and everything; they’re not always right — but they’ve never been wrong!
They have an answer for everything regardless of the topic, the place, the size, or the use! These are individuals or groups that are fostering more hatred in this nation as time goes on, they cannot listen to the other side of the argument or the other person’s opinion; it’s their way or the highway.
What’s happened to the art of negotiation, the patience to hear the other fellow out, the middle ground approach to solutions for opposing opinions, give and take? Where are the senators and representatives that could reach across the aisle and work out a solution that would at least satisfy part of their constituents needs or requests — or satisfy their campaign promises?
The political atmosphere in the nation has become one of “hate the opposition” and win at all costs; formulate legislation that is thousands of pages long in which are buried (hidden) pork barrel projects costing millions or more. What a nightmare — not a bright future for any of us, including Ms. Neal!
Patrick A. Callahan
Belton