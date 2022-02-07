We have an epidemic in America. And it’s not the one you’re probably thinking of. It’s an epidemic of censorship. Media companies, individuals, and groups have claimed to themselves a right to silence and censor others with whom they disagree.
Having a right to one’s own opinion is a God-given freedom given to every human being. Our Nation’s Founding Fathers knew that the free exchange of ideas was essential for a free nation. Each of us has the opportunity to decide things for ourselves and come to our own conclusions.
No one has any right to silence someone else. We can even make our own mistakes if we choose! In the marketplace of free ideas, people on their own can determine what is right and true for themselves.
The truthfulness of any idea or opinion rises to prominence over time all on its own without others interfering with this process. If someone disagrees with ideas of another, let all come forward with their own best evidence for why they believe as they do.
Let the sharing and comparing of ideas reveal what is true and false. But people who censor are afraid to let their ideas stand on their own. They use coercion and force to silence others while promoting their claims out of fear that those ideas are just too weak and unsound to convince others.
No one will ever turn their back on an idea that has value or one that really works. Censorship is an attempt to dehumanize us and to steal our right to choose what to think and how to live. However, there is one idea that must go: The idea of censorship itself.
Don Cillo
Temple